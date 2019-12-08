MICHAEL O'HOPP
Capt. USN (Retired)
On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Michael O'Hopp of Silver Spring, MD, at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Clara L. O'Hopp; loving father of Susan, Michele, Michael III, and Rebecca; cherished grandfather of Megan, Regan, Jessica, Rachel and Christiana; adoring great-grandfather of Sebastian, Eliza Clare, Stella, C.J., Casimir and Arlo. Relatives and friends may call at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Wednesday, December 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, December 12 at 12:30 p.m. at the Riderwood Village Chapel, 3140 Gracefield Rd., Silver Spring, MD. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , www.alz.org
