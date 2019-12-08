The Washington Post

MICHAEL O'HOPP

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL O'HOPP.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Riderwood Village Chapel
3140 Gracefield Rd.
Silver Spring, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MICHAEL O'HOPP  
Capt. USN (Retired)  

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Michael O'Hopp of Silver Spring, MD, at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Clara L. O'Hopp; loving father of Susan, Michele, Michael III, and Rebecca; cherished grandfather of Megan, Regan, Jessica, Rachel and Christiana; adoring great-grandfather of Sebastian, Eliza Clare, Stella, C.J., Casimir and Arlo. Relatives and friends may call at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Wednesday, December 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, December 12 at 12:30 p.m. at the Riderwood Village Chapel, 3140 Gracefield Rd., Silver Spring, MD. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , www.alz.org. Please sign and view the family guestbook:

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.