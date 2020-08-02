Michael O'Rourke

MICHAEL JOHN O'ROURKE (Age 69)
Michael J. O'Rourke (CWO4 USN, Ret.), of Alexandria, VA, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy (Dede) O'Rourke "nee Hunt" and daughters; Meggan O'Rourke (Nick Onofrio) of Denver, CO, and Kathleen (Katie) Cakora (SFC Charles "Chuck"), J. Cakora) of Alexandria, VA; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Mary McLellan (Rick) of Blaine, MN. Michael was born in Denver, CO in 1950 to the late Robert J. and Catherine V. (Ironside) O'Rourke. At 18 years old, he joined the United States Marines Corps, served in Vietnam then transitioned into the United States Navy, serving his country for a total of 22 years. Following his military career, he worked with AMVETS, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and Blind Veterans Association (BVA). Service and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. To honor Michael's life, please tell a story, joke, or do something kind for someone. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a selected charity of your choice
. For full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book, please see:www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com