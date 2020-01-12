

MICHAEL JOHN PEFFERS (Age 59)

Colonel, U.S. Army Retired



On January 3, 2020, Mike Peffers died at home in Herndon, VA after a long battle with cancer. Born on August 9, 1960 in Wiesbaden, Germany to Robert and Jean (Landby) Peffers, Mike loved his wife and family and cherished his bonds with friends and classmates. From an early age he built a passion for the outdoors and loved orienteering, hiking, skiing, scuba diving and camping. An avid traveler, he visited 49 states and five of the seven continents.

Mike attended Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio, TX and graduated with the Class of 1982 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY. He served in the Active and Reserve U.S. Army, deploying twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan. He led West Point's National Capital Region admissions teams, recruiting over a thousand men and women for West Point. He retired at the rank of Colonel after 30 years. As a civilian he rose from sales representative to Vice President of a 500+ person division in the defense contracting industry. From Eagle Scout to Cadet to Soldier, Mike personified the West Point motto - Duty, Honor, Country, and he inspired all who knew him with his integrity and selflessness.

Michael is survived by his wife Cynthia, his parents, his three sisters, Margaret (Tom) Turlington, Melissa, and Marla (Ed) Turlington, four nephews and two nieces.

Visitation is on Sunday January 12, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on January 13, 2020, at Floris United Methodist Church in Herndon, VA. For more information see: