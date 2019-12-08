

MICHAEL L. PEASANT (Age 72)



Michael Lee Peasant, of Washington, DC, died at Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, MD on December 3, 2019. He was born on June 22,

1947 in Harrisburg, PA, to the late Benjamin F. and Amanda Lee (Brown) Peasant.

He attended Saint John Elementary School and graduated from Chaminade High School, Class of 1965. After attending Central State University, Wilberforce, OH, he joined the United States Coast Guard and served as a Lighthouse Keeper. Soon after leaving the Coast Guard, he began his career with Dynamic Concepts, Inc., where he rose from Project Manager to Senior Program Manager over a 35-year career.

He is survived by his sons, Colin Michael Peasant and Sean Russell Walton; granddaughter, Ava Peasant; brothers, Benjamin (Dionne), Herbert (Janet) and Dennis (Lashawn); sister, Denise; nieces, Tiarra, Rylie and Aurore; nephews, James, James Jr., Christopher, Marcus and David; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass, 11 a.m., at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1419 V St. NW, Washington, DC 20009.