MICHAEL A. POLLACK
On Friday, November 22, 2019, Michael Pollack passed away at the age of 79. Michael treasured his loving partner of 36 years, Linda Folk. He was also dedicated to his children, Robin Pollack Epstein and Jay Pollack, his grandchildren, Shelby, Logan, and Adam, his sister Linda Pollack Shevitz, and her daughter, Beth and grandchild, David Zagnit. Having lived in Maryland and Northern Virginia, Mike served in the U.S.
Navy on the naval destroyer USS Soley (DD707). He later received a government award honoring him as a professional Personnel Specialist for the U.S. Government for 50 years. Michael was a popular musician who led a small band, the Collegians, who performed and entertained fro 20 years at local events. To share condolences, you can contact his partner, Linda Folk , at 13680 Paddock Court, Gainesville, Virginia 20155. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael Pollack's name can the made to the USS Laffey (DD724) Naval Museum at Patriot's Point, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464 or http//www.laffey.org
.