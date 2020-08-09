1/1
MICHAEL QUINE
Michael Quine (Age 95)  
On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD originally from Galway, Ireland. Beloved husband of the late Bridget Quine. Loving father of Mary (Bill) Toohey, Jimmy (Theresa) Quine and Kathy (Dennis) Lyons. Grandfather of Bridget (Jeremy) Mancke, Bill Toohey, Michael (Kristian) Toohey, Michael (Ali) Quine, Patrick (Shannon) Quine, Tim Quine, Kevin Quine and John and Matthew (Rachel) Lyons. Great-grandfather of Drew Mancke, Bridget Quine and John Paul Quine. Brother of Celia (Harry) Connolly and Jim Quine. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private for immediate family only. A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace House, 3214 Norbeck Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20906 or Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Memories & Condolences

