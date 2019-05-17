

MICHAEL G. RAE (Age 48)



Died on May 6, 2019 of diabetic complications in Denver, Co, with his family by his side.

Mike was born on April 27, 1971, in Battle Creek, MI, to Suzanne B. (Kunitzer) Rae and Michael J. Rae. He attended Pennfield High School in Battle Creek where his father remembers his football prowess fondly and his friends remember his numerous other exploits and achievements.

Mike attended Kellogg Community College and graduated from Michigan State University, Magna Cum Laude. He went on to serve as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Focsani, Romania, for two years and then completed his education at American University where he received a Masters of Arts in International Affairs and Juris Doctorate. Over the course of his legal career, Mike worked for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Legg Mason and Transamerica. But what he is most well known for is his love of animals, being outdoors, scuba diving, his friends and family, and being able to make people laugh.

Mike was a good man - one of those special, exceptionally bright lights that periodically appears to help us see how to make this world a little better.

Mike is survived by his wife Jessica (Cook) Rae of Denver, CO, and his parents Mike and Sue Rae of Battle Creek, MI. He also leaves behind his siblings, David (Josie) Rae, Brian (Denise) Rae, Rebecca (Breland) Rae-LeBlanc, many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, godchildren, and countless lifelong friends all of whom undoubtedly have their own "Mike stories."

A celebration of Mike's life will be held in Battle Creek, MI, in the summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to your local animal humane society.