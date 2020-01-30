

MICHAEL JOSEPH RILEY



Michael Joseph Riley, former SVP and CFO of the U.S. Postal Service from 1993 to 1998, and professor at George Mason University and University of Maryland University College, passed away on January 25, 2020 in Wells, ME.

He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1965.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; his sons Shawn, Paul, and James; and his daughter Sarah; and grandchildren Katherine, John, William, Thomas and Logan Michael.

A Memorial Service with military honors will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME.

Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to: National Blood Clot Alliance, 267 Kentlands Blvd., #2025, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 ( www.stoptheclot.org ).

For a complete obituary, and to share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Michael's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.