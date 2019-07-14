Michael Joseph Roberts
Of Germantown, MD, on July 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Alwin Roberts and Mary Adele Herzog Roberts. Survived by his siblings, Patricia (Michael) Goth, William (Ellen) Roberts, Nancy (William) Hise, Margaret (Kevin) Cooke, Francis Roberts, and Mary Elizabeth Roberts; and many other family and friends. Visitation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at Mother Seton Catholic Church, 19951 Father Hurley Boulevard, Germantown, MD; Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in Parish Center. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. Memorial donations may be made to the Silver Spring Volunteer Fire Department, www.silverspringvfd.org/content/donations
and Knights of Columbus Charities www.kofc.org/en/secure/charities/annual-appeal.html
. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.