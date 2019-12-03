The Washington Post

MICHAEL LEO ROBINSON  

On Thursday November 21, 2019, passed away at United Medical Center, Washington, DC. He leaves to cherish his memory, one son, Travis Robinson Fitzgerald (Monica) of Fort Smith, VA; fiancee, Patricia Wormsley; two brothers, Ivory Robinson Jr. and Donald Robinson of Virginia Beach, VA; four grandchildren; one niece, Nina Simone Nides and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home, 1820 Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy, Wilson, NC 27893.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 3, 2019
