

Michael Joseph Robinson (Age 61)



Of Silver Spring, MD died Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.

Born March 17, 1959 in Takoma Park, MD he was the son of Cathryn M. "Coppie" (Thompson) Robinson, of Ocean View, DE and the late John L. Robinson. He was the devoted husband of Vanessa M. Robinson, of Silver Spring, MD who he was married to for 32 years.

Mike was an accomplished artist, and granted a scholarship for his talent. His greatest happiness in life was his family, close friends, and his faith. He also loved the ocean, boating, fishing, hiking, astrology, and history. He adored martial arts, and was an avid Star Trekker.

In addition to his wife and mother, Michael is survived by his four sons, Joshua Robinson, Nicholas Robinson, Joseph Robinson and his wife Yaneth, Daniel Robinson, his grandson, Jonathan Robinson, his sister, Nancy Hovance, and nieces and nephews, Kenneth, Keith, Kristen, Adam, Jason, Mark, and Victoria. He was preceded in death by his brother John Robinson, Jr.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA.