MICHAEL ROBINSON
Michael Irvin Robinson (Age 71)  
Of Washington, DC surrendered peacefully to Gods call on September 4, 2020. He leaves to cherish memories, his wife, Wanda Ellison-Robinson, daughter, Andrea (Randy) Jones. His beloved mother, Emma Robinson, two brothers, Kenneth and Vernon (Michelle), two sisters, Charlotte Holden and Michelle Morris, three grandchildren, and a plethora of family members and friends.Visitation will be at Tenth Street Baptist Church at 1000 R Street, NW, Washington, DC. on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon, Funeral will be streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/TenthStreetBaptistChurchDC/ No Face Book account is needed. Private ceremony at 12 Noon. Burial to take place at Quantico on September 21, at 10:30 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
