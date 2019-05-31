Michael Joseph Roelands (Age 65)
Of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was the husband of Stacy (Smith
) Roelands, his wife of 35 years. In addition to his loving wife, Mike is survived by his mother, Joan (Klaus) Roelands; two children, Leah Miller (Milton) and Keith Roelands (Andrea); his two sisters, Marta Fitzpatrick (Robin Dauenhauer), and Kim Roelands; his brother Terry Roelands (Debbie); mother- and father-in-law, James and Patricia Smith; sisters-in-law, Vicky Glenn (Dean), and Becky Bouwman (Art); five grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may gather from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD. A memorial service will be held at Resthaven on Thursday, June 6 at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the FMH Cancer Center, 400 W. 7th Street, Frederick, MD 21701, or MAYAA (mayaasports.org
).