The Washington Post

MICHAEL ROELANDS

Michael Joseph Roelands (Age 65)  

Of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was the husband of Stacy (Smith) Roelands, his wife of 35 years. In addition to his loving wife, Mike is survived by his mother, Joan (Klaus) Roelands; two children, Leah Miller (Milton) and Keith Roelands (Andrea); his two sisters, Marta Fitzpatrick (Robin Dauenhauer), and Kim Roelands; his brother Terry Roelands (Debbie); mother- and father-in-law, James and Patricia Smith; sisters-in-law, Vicky Glenn (Dean), and Becky Bouwman (Art); five grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may gather from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD. A memorial service will be held at Resthaven on Thursday, June 6 at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the FMH Cancer Center, 400 W. 7th Street, Frederick, MD 21701, or MAYAA (mayaasports.org).
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2019
