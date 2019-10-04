The Washington Post

MICHAEL SAINS (1959 - 2019)
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0074
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
520 S. Washington St.
Alexandria, VA
Michael L. Sains  
May 9, 1959 - September 22, 2019  

Michael passed in his sleep from natural causes in Melbourne, FL. He was 60 years young. Michael is survived by his son, Michael Sains; daughter, Amanda Sains, Nancy Sains; brother, Richard Sains; and sisters Edna Morton, MaryAnne Ciff, Anita Echols and Patty Neilon. He will be missed by his beloved two dogs, Chance and Harlow. Michael was a dedicated employee at Hitachi Vantara. He filled his recent years with good times at the beach with his dogs, bike rides and karaoke with friends. Funeral services will be held on October 5, 2019 at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria VA 22314 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ASPCA.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2019
Alexandria, VA   (703) 549-0074
