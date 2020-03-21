

Michael Shreeve Santa Rita



Of Catonsville, Maryland, died on February 22, 2020 at the age of 45.

Michael was born on May 16, 1974, in Cape Town, South Africa, and emigrated with his parents in 1990. Following graduation from W.T. Woodson High School, he went to The George Washington University, where he majored in English and met his future wife, Johanna. A life-long intellectual, raconteur, bon vivant and a lover of the great quest to answer the difficult questions, he brought warmth and humor to the pursuit of understanding. Though he knew the answers were not permanent, nor necessarily discoverable, he never gave up the search.

When action was required, he reached the right conclusions too: one of his proudest moments was visiting the South African embassy to vote for Nelson Mandela in the 1994 election, overcoming the burden of an early education in apartheid authoritarianism. He embraced his American citizenship with a sense of wonder and enthusiasm, delving into the questions of our culture and politics with gusto, and encouraging those around him to be the best they could be.

A 2005 graduate of the University of Maryland Graduate School of Journalism, he wrote for newspapers in Maryland, Virginia, D.C., Massachusetts, Texas, and New York. From his early days as a beat reporter on the crime desk to interviews with Norman Mailer and Bret Easton Ellis, Michael treated his subjects fairly and with insight, and was beloved by his editors and fellow reporters.

He is survived by his wife, Johanna Huber Santa Rita, his daughters, Beatrice and Charlotte, his parents, Joao and Penny Santa Rita, his sister Katherine Glenn Shreeve Santa Rita, his brother-in-law, Daniel Glenn and many of the friends and extended family whose lives he touched.

A memorial was held on March 8, at Catonsville Presbyterian Church, with an interment of ashes to be held at a later date at Saint Benedict Monastery in Bristow, Virginia.