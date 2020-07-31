1/
MICHAEL SHUMPERT
1960 - 2020
MICHAEL SHUMPERT (Age 60)  
Born on April 26, 1960 in Washington, DC, died unexpectedly in Prince Georges Hospital in Largo, MD on July 14, 2020. Michael leaves to mourn, his mother, Inetha Martin; two brothers, Kenneth Brown and Carroll Shumpert; three sisters, Carolyn Shumpert, Peggy Wilson and Priscilla Davis; aunt and uncle, Rebecca and Fred Blanding; uncle, Harry Brown and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Michael is preceded in death by his oldest brother, Willis Brown; father, Roscoe Martin and oldest sister, Rose Brown. On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, visitation 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Service at 11 a.m., at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 31, 2020.
