Peacefully transitioned on Friday, May 29, 2020. He is survived by a loving and devoted wife; Joyce Tabbs-Smith; children; Michael Chett Smith, Jr., Jazmine Bianca Smith and Tierra Nicole Watson-Smith, parents; Patricia A. Smith-Jones (RB Jones) and the late Eddie W. Smith; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, June 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, Md. 20746. Interment: Maryland Veterans' Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:15 a.m.