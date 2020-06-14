MICHAEL SMITH Sr.
MICHAEL CHETT SMITH, SR.  
Peacefully transitioned on Friday, May 29, 2020. He is survived by a loving and devoted wife; Joyce Tabbs-Smith; children; Michael Chett Smith, Jr., Jazmine Bianca Smith and Tierra Nicole Watson-Smith, parents; Patricia A. Smith-Jones (RB Jones) and the late Eddie W. Smith; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, June 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, Md. 20746. Interment: Maryland Veterans' Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:15 a.m.  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
