MICHAEL STEIN (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Michael M. Stein (Age 83)  

A retired CIA Operations Officer, of Herndon, Virginia, died on September 21, 2019 from natural causes. He was 83. Mr. Stein was born on December 24, 1935, in Newton, Massachusetts, to Mignon (Margerum) Stein and Willian Van Stein and raised in Tenafly, New Jersey. After graduating from Wesleyan University in 1957, he served three years on active duty as a Marine Corps officer. He joined the CIA in June 1960 and served for 35 years in a variety of operational and managerial positions, including several field assignments in Western Europe, Southeast Asia, and domestically. In the early 1990s, Mr. Stein was recognized with a major award for managing the CIA's program to declassify all of its POW/MIA documents under a deadline, and assisting The Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs. Upon retirement, he was awarded the Agency's Intelligence Commendation Medal.
 
Following his CIA retirement, Mr. Stein worked another 12 years as a U.S. government contractor in the intelligence field. In one assignment, he declassified documents from several covert CIA projects, and in another, he made 13 foreign trips to teach intelligence courses.
 
In recent years, Mr. Stein pursued several hobbies and interests, ranging from genealogy to the American Revolution. He was active in Marine Corps and college reunion activities.
 
Mr. Stein is survived by the three children from his earlier marriage to Marcella B. Stein; Peter M. Stein of Manchester, Connecticut; Timothy B. Stein of Reston, Virginia; and Abigail Stein Barrie, of Potomac Falls, Virginia. He also leaves three grandchildren, Elizabeth, John and Christopher Barrie.
 
A service for Mr. Stein will be held at a future date.
 
Memorial contributions may be made to the Museum of The American Revolution in Philadelphia, PA, or online at https://www.amrevmuseum.org/suport/ways-give
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
