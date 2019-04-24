MICHAEL PETER SULIMA "Mike"
(Age 78)
Of Landover Hills, MD, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of N. LaDonna T. Sulima; father of Michael Patrick (Mary) and James William (Mary Ann) Sulima. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carolyn (Charles) Bourassa; a brother-in-law, Roger Pelissier; three nieces, Stacy Pelissier, Danielle (Michael) DeRotto and Nicole (Chuck) Tashijan; two nephews, Roger (Debbie) Pelissier and Eric Bourassa; two cousins, Dan Skwyra and Peter Solina; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by parents, Michael and Marjory Sulima; a sister, Christine Pelissier and two brothers, John and Paul Sulima. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, April 27 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 3701 - 63rd Avenue, Cheverly, MD 20785. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.