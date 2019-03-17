Michael Tatum
Master Sergeant, U.S. Army
Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Michael Tatum passed peacefully at home, several weeks before his hundredth birthday. He was the beloved husband of the late Sarah Tatum. He is survived by daughter, Dr. Karen Huss and son-in-law, Dr. Richard Huss with whom he resided in Potomac, MD; daughter, Dr. Patricia Travis and son-in-law, Dr. Richard Travis of Annapolis, MD; granddaughter, Michelle Belcher; and great-grandchildren, Michael, Christiana, and Chace Belcher of Birmingham, AL. Michael was born on March 30, 1919, in Brooklyn, NY. He served 29 years in the U.S. Army
. He was a veteran of World War II
, The Korean War
and The Vietnam War
. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. He will be interred with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The National WWII Museum, New Orleans. The National WWII Museum National Processing Center, PO Box 758590 Topeka, KS 66675-8590.