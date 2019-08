Michael Keith Taylor



Loving husband of Carol Palmer Taylor was called to heaven on August 1, 2019 at the age 56. He is proceeded in death by his father and mother, Edmund and Laverne Taylor, his brother, Samuel Taylor and sister Ruth Page Gore Pillow. May God bless them all.

Please join us in celebrating Michael's life on September 7, 2019 at The American Legion Dyer-Gunnell Post 180, 330 Center Street, North, Vienna, VA from 4 p.m. to

8 p.m.