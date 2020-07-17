1/1
MICHAEL TERPAK
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Terpak (Age 80)
Of Lovettsville, Virginia passed away on July 4, 2020. Mike was born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, the son of Michael S. and Stasia Terpak. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1961 and received a Masters Degree with honors in Economics from Penn State University and a Masters Degree in Business Administration from George Mason University. Mike retired from the District of Columbia government in 1997 after 32 years as a Budget Analyst, and held analyst positions in the public and private sectors before and after his service with the DC government. He is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Mary, sisters, Louise Sterner of Vienna, VA and Frances Terpak of Sherman Oaks, CA, son Stephen Terpak of Springfield, VA, daughter, Ellen Dague of Alexandria, VA, granddaughter, Sofia Terpak, grandson, Max Dague, nieces and nephews and several cousins. The memorial service will be private. Contributions to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loudoun Funeral Chapel
158 Catoctin Cr. SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
(703) 777-6000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved