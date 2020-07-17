Michael Terpak (Age 80)
Of Lovettsville, Virginia passed away on July 4, 2020. Mike was born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, the son of Michael S. and Stasia Terpak. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1961 and received a Masters Degree with honors in Economics from Penn State University and a Masters Degree in Business Administration from George Mason University. Mike retired from the District of Columbia government in 1997 after 32 years as a Budget Analyst, and held analyst positions in the public and private sectors before and after his service with the DC government. He is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Mary, sisters, Louise Sterner of Vienna, VA and Frances Terpak of Sherman Oaks, CA, son Stephen Terpak of Springfield, VA, daughter, Ellen Dague of Alexandria, VA, granddaughter, Sofia Terpak, grandson, Max Dague, nieces and nephews and several cousins. The memorial service will be private. Contributions to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 would be greatly appreciated.