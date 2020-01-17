

Michael Thrasher



Michael A. Thrasher died on January 12, 2020. Michael was born in Chesapeake, Virginia, on February 15, 1945, the second of five children. He received his BA from Duke University and his JD from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, which made him an ACC basketball fan for the rest of his life. He subsequently received an LLM from Georgetown University Law School, where he was an adjunct instructor for many years. After 26 years with the IRS, he retired as Assistant Chief Counsel to the US Treasury, and then spent the next 10 years working in private practice. He was a charter fellow of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel. He enjoyed fishing and boating on the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.

A longtime resident of Georgetown, in Washington, DC, he is survived by his wife, Lucy, his two sons, Patrick and Edward, his granddaughter, Mirah, his brother, Bruce, his sister, Patricia, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.