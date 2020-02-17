MICHAEL R. TOLLIVER, SR.
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Robin Thomas Tolliver; daughter, Charisse Thomas; son, Michael Tolliver , Jr.; sister, Debra Johnson; brother, Elliot Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Tolliver, Sr. will lie in state at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 910 Addison Rd. S, Capitol Heights, MD on Wednesday, February 19 from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery at 2 p.m.