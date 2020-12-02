Michael F. Toohig (Age 95)
Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife Barbara; and his children, Delsina Matranga, Timothy, Terrence, Michele Brem, and Aimee Urquhart; and 11 grandchildren. He was born December 9, 1924 in Lawrence, MA to Timothy and Catherine Toohig and is survived by his sisters Mary Valcourt, Catherine McCarthy, Eileen Mueller and Sr Elizabeth Toohig. He earned a Bronze Star in World War II and worked in many technical fields. His faith supported him through many challenging times as he worked hard to help support his family from an early age. Funeral services will be private with a memorial to be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
or perform a kind act in his memory.Online condolences and fond memories may be offered at www.moneyandking.com