MICHAEL TOOHIG
1924 - 2020
Michael F. Toohig (Age 95)  
Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife Barbara; and his children, Delsina Matranga, Timothy, Terrence, Michele Brem, and Aimee Urquhart; and 11 grandchildren. He was born December 9, 1924 in Lawrence, MA to Timothy and Catherine Toohig and is survived by his sisters Mary Valcourt, Catherine McCarthy, Eileen Mueller and Sr Elizabeth Toohig. He earned a Bronze Star in World War II and worked in many technical fields. His faith supported him through many challenging times as he worked hard to help support his family from an early age. Funeral services will be private with a memorial to be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice or perform a kind act in his memory.Online condolences and fond memories may be offered at www.moneyandking.com

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
