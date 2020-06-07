Son of the late Joseph H. Vaughan passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving family including: Mother Jane Vaughan, his son, Aaron Vaughan, his sisters, Mary Ann Vaughan and Eileen Neff. Nephew, Chad Vaughan and niece, Katrina Carne. His Grandchildren, Liam and Mason Vaughan. Numerous cousins in Pennsylvania and Virginia.He graduated from St. Elizabeth School and attended Charles W. Woodward High School. He worked as a head chief prior to joining the Marines in 1979. Later he attended the Maryland School of Art & Design. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and music. He was an artist and cartoonist.Memorial Services will be held at St. Elizabeth Church in Rockville at a later date, due to the Pandemic.