

MICHAEL MARENTY WATSON (Age 61)



Of Laurel, Maryland, passed away suddenly on May 11, 2019. Born on May 6, 1958 to William Howard Watson, Jr. and Rosalie Watson (Midder) in Baltimore, Maryland. He is survived by his only son, Steven; his fiancée, Elizabeth Green; three sisters, Carol Jean Watson, Janice Evette Watson, and Kimberly Sanders-Croom, his brother, Kenneth Watson and his D.C. Fire Department family. Michael served in the military for 20 years, where he received several medals and awards, and was a Paramedic Captain in the D.C. Fire Department. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland 20722 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the D.C. Fire Department in his name.