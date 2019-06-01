MICHAEL M. WATSON
The members of the DC Firefighters Association, Local #36 regrets to announce the death of Active Brother Michael M. Watson on May 11, 2019. Brother Watson was appointed to the Department on July 23, 2007 and was a Battalion EMS Supervisor assigned to EMS 1 platoon #3. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland 20722 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.
Dabney Hudson, President
James Gordon, Secretary