The Washington Post

MICHAEL WATSON (1958 - 2019)
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MICHAEL M. WATSON  

The members of the DC Firefighters Association, Local #36 regrets to announce the death of Active Brother Michael M. Watson on May 11, 2019. Brother Watson was appointed to the Department on July 23, 2007 and was a Battalion EMS Supervisor assigned to EMS 1 platoon #3. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland 20722 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.
 
Dabney Hudson, President  
James Gordon, Secretary  

logo
Published in The Washington Post on June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.