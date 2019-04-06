Michael Henry Weaver
Michael died peacefully on April 3, 2019 in Washington, DC. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Tamzin (Tawney) Harding; her two children Will Hadley and Ashley Snyder; and four grandchildren. Also survived by his brothers, Captain Thomas Weaver, USN, (Ret). and his wife Kathy, James Weaver and his wife Sharon; five nieces and nephews as well as five great-nieces and nephews. A future memorial celebration will be private. Should friends desire, contributions in Michael's name may be made to World Central Kitchen.