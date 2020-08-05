1/1
Michael White
1954 - 2020
Michael S. White  
Hebrews 11:6, "But without faith it is impossible to please God: ... and God is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him."Michael White, 66, of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends. He was born on June 1, 1954 in Washington, DC to Mary Elizabeth White and Reginald Hudgins. He was a graphic artist and owned God's Art Enterprises. He and his wife lived in Southern California for over 12 years and returned to DC in 1986. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Maritza Thomas White; daughter, Christina White; his sons, Jacqui E. and Michael R. White; four brothers; four sisters; nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020. The Wake is at 10 a.m. and the Service at 11 a.m. at It's Not About Me Ministries, 3106 Branch Avenue, Temple Hills, MD 20748. Livestream will be available for out of town guests at https://livestream.com/accounts/28256831/events/9239861. You may contact family at michaelwhite010101@gmail.com. Michael White had a heart for Inner City Ministry. In honor of his memory, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to St. Paul Christian Community Church. You may mail a check to: 414 Tennessee Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20002.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Wake
10:00 - 11:00 AM
It's Not About Me Ministries
AUG
8
Service
11:00 AM
It's Not About Me Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home - Washington
1722 North Capitol Northwest
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 882-2732
