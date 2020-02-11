The Washington Post

MICHAEL WILLIAMS

Guest Book
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church
4417 Douglas Street NE
Washington, DC
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church
4417 Douglas Street NE
Washington, DC
Notice
MICHAEL EUGENE WILLIAMS

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Dominique Coleman; two sons, Dwight Williams and Dion Williams; two grandchildren, Chloe Williams and Damoni Coleman; sister, Arlene Williams; two brothers, Alvin Williams, Jr. and Melvin Williams, aunt, Minette Wheeler and Carole Quarles; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Williams will lie in state at New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 4417 Douglas Street NE, Washington, DC on Thursday, February 13 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 11, 2020
