MICHAEL EUGENE WILLIAMS
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Dominique Coleman; two sons, Dwight Williams and Dion Williams; two grandchildren, Chloe Williams and Damoni Coleman; sister, Arlene Williams; two brothers, Alvin Williams, Jr. and Melvin Williams, aunt, Minette Wheeler and Carole Quarles; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Williams will lie in state at New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 4417 Douglas Street NE, Washington, DC on Thursday, February 13 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.