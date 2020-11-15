1/1
MICHAEL WILLIAMS Sr.
Michael Williams, Sr.  
On Thursday, October 22, 2020 was called from labor to reward. A resident of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He is survived by three children, Karyn, Katharyn, and Michael Jr. (Fatima); six grandchildren, Joanne (David), Stephanie, Martin, Thomas, Michael, and Shamaiyh; four great-grandchildren, Jelani, Tatum, Ainsley, Sebastian, and a host of cousins and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD 20735 from 10 a.m. until time of services at 12 Noon. Interment with military honors will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. www.leefuneralhomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD 20735
(301) 868-0900
