MICHAEL WINBUSH

McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heart Church Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd.,
Suitland, MD
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Heart Church Ministries,
5055 Allentown Rd.,
Suitland, MD
MICHAEL WINBUSH  

Peacefully departed this life on July 20, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Walter Winbush, Jr. and Velma Winbush; his siblings, Linda Johnson, Kenny Winbush (Carla), Wanda David (Oluseguen), Walter Winbush, III, Sharon Prince (Chris), Ronald Winbush; one uncle; three aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The homegoing service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD 20746, Viewing from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on July 26, 2019
