MICHAEL WINBUSH
Peacefully departed this life on July 20, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Walter Winbush, Jr. and Velma Winbush; his siblings, Linda Johnson, Kenny Winbush (Carla), Wanda David (Oluseguen), Walter Winbush, III, Sharon Prince (Chris), Ronald Winbush; one uncle; three aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The homegoing service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD 20746, Viewing from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by McGUIRE.