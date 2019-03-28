MICHAEL DUKE YOUNG
Peacefully, transitioned this life on Friday, March 22, 2019. Devoted husband of 51 years to Elizabeth "Liz" Young; loving father of Michelle (Derrick) Robinson and proud grandfather of Erica and Ciera Robinson. He is also survived by one sister-in-law, Florence Anderson, one brother-in-law Roger (Gail) Ligon, and many other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1615 N.W. Washington, DC from 9 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by BIANCHI.