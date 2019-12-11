Michael D. Zemsky
Born March 19, 1952, passed away on November 30, 2019 in Manassas VA. A scientist, inventor, and businessman, he was most recently dedicated to helping and saving feral, stray, abandoned and injured cats. He was a kind and gentle man of keen intelligence and wit.
Michael is survived by his sister Randi Zemsky (Bob Lane) of Philadelphia, PA; his brother Howard Zemsky (Leslie) of Buffalo, NY; his niece Kayla Zemsky (Michael Myers); his nephews Harry Zemsky, Jared Slipman, and David Zemsky; and his aunts Anne Kass and Myra Kushner.
His family held a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, NY. on December 8, 2019. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Feline Health Center at Cornell University, 235 Hungerford Hill Rd., Ithaca, NY 14853; vet.cornell.org
