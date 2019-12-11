

Michael D. Zemsky



Born March 19, 1952, passed away on November 30, 2019 in Manassas VA. A scientist, inventor, and businessman, he was most recently dedicated to helping and saving feral, stray, abandoned and injured cats. He was a kind and gentle man of keen intelligence and wit.

Michael is survived by his sister Randi Zemsky (Bob Lane) of Philadelphia, PA; his brother Howard Zemsky (Leslie) of Buffalo, NY; his niece Kayla Zemsky (Michael Myers); his nephews Harry Zemsky, Jared Slipman, and David Zemsky; and his aunts Anne Kass and Myra Kushner.