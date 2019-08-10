

Michael Zuppas



On Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Michael Zuppas passed away surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Greece in 1931 to the late Athanasios and Maria Zuppas he later married his beloved wife, Martha Zuppas, who survives, along with their loving children, Thanos (Marina) Zuppas and Maria M. (John) Robinson. Michael is also survived by his dear grandchildren, Michael and Lea Zuppas and Sofia and Luisa Robinson as well as a host of other family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church, VA 22041 where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Columbia Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral or to St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church.