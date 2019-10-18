Micheal James Hillier (Age 78)
Passed away peacefully at home in California on October 8, 2019. His lifetime of government service included five years as an officer in the U.S. Navy followed by a career as a federal civil servant in Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Carol M. Hillier, cherished father of Melissa M. Hillier and father-in-law of David Landreth, loving granddaddy of Lucy and Eve Landreth, and devoted brother of Wiley U. Pridgen (Betty). Family and friends will celebrate his life at a future time. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or act.alz.org
.