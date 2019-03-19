Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHELE FICKE.



Michele Lynn Ficke



Passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the Capital Caring Adler Center in Aldie, VA after a five month struggle with cancer. She is survived by parents Thomas and Kathleen Wright; daughter Melanie Ficke; sister Janine (John) Walsh; brother John (Brenda) Wright; nieces Karen (Zachary) Foster and Meghan Walsh; and those who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by husband John Frederick Ficke III.

Michele was born in Mankato, MN in 1961 and moved to Herndon, VA as a child. She graduated from Herndon High School and attended James Madison University. Her career at Fusion Dental (Reston Dental Arts Center) spanned over 30 years.

Michele's adventures included driving cross country, tours of England and Italy, hiking in Arizona and Wyoming, and spending time at the beach. But she truly treasured the simple pleasures such as attending local concerts and plays, reading mystery novels, and walking around Lake Anne. She also enjoyed activities including shopping with her sister, having family meals at her parent's home, celebrations with coworkers, and spending time with her beloved daughter.

She so appreciated all her friends, colleagues, and neighbors throughout the years. A celebration of her life will be held at Brown's Chapel, 1686 Brown's Chapel Road, Reston, VA on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, where her family will receive visitors from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to WAMU or the American Cancer Association.