MICHELE GONYEA
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, MICHELE GONYEA of Washington, DC. Beloved daughter of Marcia and the late Malcom Bershadsky. Devoted mother to Sarah (Daniel) Baker, and William Gonyea. Dear sister to Scott (Kimberly) Bershadsky Stacey Bershadsky, and Erica (Ken) Noe. Loving aunt to Katie, Matthew, Eric, and Lizzie. Cherished Nana to Mara, Porter, and Eisley. Friends who wish to pay respects to Michele can visit her at King David Memorial Gardens at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Memorial contributions maybe made in Michele's memory to Outsiders Farm and Sanctuary www.outsidersfarm.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME 202-541-1001