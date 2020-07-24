1/
MICHELE GONYEA
MICHELE GONYEA  
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, MICHELE GONYEA of Washington, DC. Beloved daughter of Marcia and the late Malcom Bershadsky. Devoted mother to Sarah (Daniel) Baker, and William Gonyea. Dear sister to Scott (Kimberly) Bershadsky Stacey Bershadsky, and Erica (Ken) Noe. Loving aunt to Katie, Matthew, Eric, and Lizzie. Cherished Nana to Mara, Porter, and Eisley. Friends who wish to pay respects to Michele can visit her at King David Memorial Gardens at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Memorial contributions maybe made in Michele's memory to Outsiders Farm and Sanctuary www.outsidersfarm.com. Arrangements entrusted to: TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME 202-541-1001


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:30 PM
King David Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
July 24, 2020
To” The Family of Michele Gonyea
Michele will be truly missed, she was a person that would help anyone she could , even if she didn’t have it herself, she had a heart of gold , My prayers are with Sara and William(Billy) and the rest of the family. LOVE my friend
Your are at peace



Erica ( Winky)Bolden and family
Friend
