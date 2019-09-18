The Washington Post

MICHELE PETERSON

Service Information
Potomac United Methodist Church
10300 Falls Road
Potomac, MD 20854
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Potomac United Methodist Church
10300 Falls Rd.
Potomac, MD
Notice
MICHELE LYNN PETERSON (Age 66)  

Michele is survived by her husband, Bob, and sons, James, Thomas, and Robert; by her mother, Barbara, her sister, Annie, and many beloved grandchildren.
 
Michele passed at sunrise on September 12, 2019 with Bob and James by her side. She is preceded in death by her son, Michael, her father, Jim, and brothers, Michael and Patrick Mohondro.
 
A memorial service for Michele will be held at 10 a.m. on September 21, 2019 at the Potomac United Methodist Church, 10300 Falls Rd., Potomac, MD 20854.
 
Memorial donations may be made to: Knight Cancer Early Detection https://www.onwardohsu.org/donation
(please select Knight Cancer Early Detection)
 
Please view and sign the family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 18, 2019
