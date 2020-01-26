The Washington Post

MICHELE SPAULDING-HOWELL

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
Union Wesley AME Zion Church
1860 Michigan Ave. NE
Washington, DC
Dr. Michele DeLois  
Spaulding-Howell (Age 58)  

Transitioned peacefully on January 18, 2020. Survived by her husband, Arthur Winslow Howell III; parents, Drs. William R. and Dolores H. Spaulding; sisters, Dr. Angelyn Spaulding Flowers (Brian) and Dr. Deirdre Spaulding-Yeoman (Emanuel); niece, Felicia Flowers Garrido (Pablo); nephew, Dr. B. Adrian Flowers; great-niece, Amelia Garrido; great-nephew, Damien Garrido; mother-in-law, Dr. Jaqueline Coates Howell and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Union Wesley AME Zion Church, 1860 Michigan Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20018. Visitation: 9 a.m., Delta Sigma Theta Omega Omega Service: 10 a.m., Homegoing Service: 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020
