Michele Anne Studzinski "Mikey"
Of Sterling, VA, died on January 2, 2020. Born in Elmira, NY, she married Jim Studzinski and gave birth to identical twin girls. They settled in Sterling, where they spent 38 years. She was greatly involved with Elks Lodge
#2406, where
she bartended for more than a decade. She is survived by her husband of 51 years; her daughter, Kandace (Ben) Gilligan; her sisters Robin (Tony) Vena and Patricia (Bob) Bina; nephews Devin, Patrick, Rusty; her niece Stefanie. Her parents, Steve and Florence New, and her daughter, Kimberly, preceded her in death. A celebration of life will be held January 18, 2020 at the Elks Lodge.