MICHELLE ARNOLD

  "My deepest sympathy to the family of Michelle Arnold. May..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
BACON FUNERAL HOME - WASHINGTON
3447 14TH ST N W
Washington, DC
20010
(202)-332-3352
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Peace Baptist Church
712 18th Street NE
Notice
MICHELLE A. ARNOLD  

Passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Omar Arnold; mother Bevelon Grier; mother-in-law, Cynthia Walker; brother, Michael O Grier, Jr.; brother-in-law, Andre Christopher Brown Arnold; sister-in-law, Jeanette Grier; god-daughter, Ebony Simms, and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins. Services will be held at Peace Baptist Church, 712 18th Street NE, on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. Repast to follow at Peace Baptist.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 13, 2020
