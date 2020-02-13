MICHELLE A. ARNOLD
Passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Omar Arnold; mother Bevelon Grier; mother-in-law, Cynthia Walker; brother, Michael O Grier, Jr.; brother-in-law, Andre Christopher Brown Arnold; sister-in-law, Jeanette Grier; god-daughter, Ebony Simms, and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins. Services will be held at Peace Baptist Church, 712 18th Street NE, on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. Repast to follow at Peace Baptist.