Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHELLE "MIKKI" BRAGG.



Michelle Renee Bragg

"Mikki" (Age 54)



Of Lynchburg, VA, formerly of Springfield, VA passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. She was the loving wife of Stanford L. Bragg for 30 years.

Born April 9, 1964 in Washington, DC, she was a daughter of Gay Overstreet Lyman and the late Edmond W. Overstreet.

In addition to her husband and mother she leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Caitlin "Casey" Bragg; a son, Hunter A. Bragg; a sister, Susan Overstreet Skare (Knut); loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and a host of longtime loving friends; her dogs, "Boh" and "KK"; her granddog, "Burg"; her cat, "Ned"; and her grandcat, "Groot".

Mikki graduated from Robinson High School in Fairfax, VA and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Virginia Tech, "Go Hokies" and her Masters of Education Degree from George Mason University. She was a former teacher for the Fairfax County Public Schools and of the Presbyterian faith.

Mikki enjoyed caring for her pets, teaching Water Aerobics at the YMCA, running her "Yard Sales" and above all else placing her love and kindness for others before herself. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all. The saying "We make a Life by what we Give" is so appropriate for Mikki's life and one that she truly lived by each and every day.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the Snidow Chapel at the University of Lynchburg with Chaplain Anne Gibbons officiating.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date with immediate family where the scattering of Mikki's ashes will take place in the Old City Cemetery Scatter Garden in Lynchburg, VA.

Mikki's life will also be remembered and celebrated at the Celebration Garden at the Humane Society with her name on one of the One-of-a -Kind Glass Sculptures.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Mikki's name to the Lynchburg Humane Society, Development Department, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA. 24502 or online @ www.lynchburghumane.org

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road Lynchburg, VA (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at