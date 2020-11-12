

MICHELLE DIANE KING (Age 66)

Michelle Diane King passed away on October 29, 2020 in her District Heights, MD home. She is survived by her husband, Ulysses W. King, Jr.; mother, Irene Gaskins; brothers, Charles and Bruce Watkins; sons, Clarence "TJ" Chase IV, Michael Chase, Leon King, and grandkids, Quin Chase, Phoenix, Dillon, and Dakota King. A wake will be held this Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20746. A service for immediate family will follow at 3 p.m. which will also be streamed online and can be viewed at: bit.ly/mking2020. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made via check to Zion Baptist Church of Eastland Gardens 1234 Kenilworth Ave NE, Washington DC 20019.



