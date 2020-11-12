1/1
MICHELLE KING
{ "" }
MICHELLE DIANE KING (Age 66)  
Michelle Diane King passed away on October 29, 2020 in her District Heights, MD home. She is survived by her husband, Ulysses W. King, Jr.; mother, Irene Gaskins; brothers, Charles and Bruce Watkins; sons, Clarence "TJ" Chase IV, Michael Chase, Leon King, and grandkids, Quin Chase, Phoenix, Dillon, and Dakota King. A wake will be held this Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20746. A service for immediate family will follow at 3 p.m. which will also be streamed online and can be viewed at: bit.ly/mking2020. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made via check to Zion Baptist Church of Eastland Gardens 1234 Kenilworth Ave NE, Washington DC 20019.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Wake
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Marshall's Funeral Home
NOV
14
Service
03:00 PM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
