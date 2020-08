Or Copy this URL to Share

Michelle Kim Lewis

Passed on Monday, July 27, 2020, peacefully. She leaves to mourn, many family members. Family and friends may view and attend services at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church, VA 22042, viewing from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m, Services 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, August 6, 2020.



