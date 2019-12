MICHELLE MARIE PINEDA



Lord God,

source and destiny of our lives,

in our loving providence

you gave us Michelle Marie

to grow in wisdom, age, and grace.

Now you have called her to yourself.

We grieve over the loss of one so young,

and struggle to understand your purpose.

Draw her to yourself

and give her full stature in Christ.

May she stand with all the angels and saints,

who know your love and praise your saving will.

We ask this through Jesus Christ, our Lord.

Amen