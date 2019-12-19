Michelle Nesbit "Micki"
February 17, 1949 - December 12, 2019
Micki was born to USMC Captain William P. and Betty W. Nesbit at Bethesda Naval Hospital. During the family's tour in Hawaii, Micki was inspired to become a teacher while volunteering with students with disabilities at Pokukaina School. Micki received her Bachelor's Degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology at Penn State University
and her Master's Degree in Deaf Education at Gallaudet University. She was a well-respected and much loved teacher at Rochester School for the Deaf for 30 years. In her spare time, she shared her love of dogs, showing her beloved Cocker Spaniels and Petit Basset Griffon Vendeens (PBGVs) and teaching obedience classes. After moving to The Fairfax at Belvoir Woods, she wrote numerous interesting and entertaining articles for its monthly newsletter and taught classes in sign language and Shakespeare. Micki is survived by her mother Betty Stone, her sister Pat Charbonneau, two nephews Dave and James Charbonneau and their families. Micki will be sorely missed by her family and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Fairfax at Belvoir Woods, Fort Belvoir Va.