SMITH Michelle Smith Arts, Culture, Health and Education Philanthropist Dies Michelle Smith one of the Washington area's leading philanthropists, died on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 23, 2020 surrounded by family. A native and longtime resident of Washington, DC, she was the daughter of artist Clarice Smith and the late Robert H. Smith, leading real estate developer and visionary behind the creation of Crystal City and a key benefactor of many institutions, both domestic and international. Ms. Smith always led by example. Her commitment to causes and institutions extended beyond writing checks. She would give time and participation. She would often remark: "If you believe in a cause you support it. And if you believe in the leader you provide them the resources to fully realize their vision." For her, philanthropy was about partnerships. And those partnerships were broad, diverse, and extensive. She would leverage her many relationships to encourage cross collaboration among the organizations she was involved with. She held the position of President of the Robert H. Smith Family Foundation, having succeeded her father in January 2010. She served on The Aspen Institute Board of Trustees, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center Leadership Council, Foundation for Art and Preservation in Embassies Board of Directors, Kennedy Center International Committee, Mayo Clinic Leadership Council, National Gallery of Art Trustees Council, University of Maryland College Park Foundation Board of Trustees, Hebrew University Board of Governors, Board of Trustees of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation that owns and operates Monticello, New-York Historical Society Board of Trustees, the Whitney Museum of Art National Committee, The Better Angels Society Board of Directors, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum Board of Commissioners. Not one easily persuaded to put her name on walls and buildings, she only relented when convinced that it would inspire others to give. She possessed the highest of standards - excellence and perfection were everything to her. Her commitment to family and friends was no exception. From 1993 until 2007, Ms. Smith served as Vice President of Product Design and Development for Charles E. Smith Residential Realty Inc, and its successor entity, Archstone-Smith, a publicly traded REIT, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Her projects included urban high rise and garden apartment buildings in Chicago, Boston, Florida, New York and the metropolitan area of Washington, DC. From 1980 to 1993 Ms. Smith held various executive positions with the Charles E. Smith Companies pertaining to public relations, marketing, retail leasing, and special projects. Over the course of the last seventeen years, she has quietly and courageously fought a terminal illness. Too much in love with life to allow it to slow her down, too curious and adventurous to stop learning, and all too concerned about family and loved ones to allow it to become a distraction, she solely took on every challenge and quietly strived until the end, never complaining, only smiling. Michelle Smith was preceded in death by her father, Robert H. Smith, and her brother, Steven Smith. She is survived by her mother, Clarice Smith of Upperville, VA; one daughter, Stacy Smith Liss of Los Angeles, CA; one son, Michael Smith Liss and his wife Lauren Lamb, of Bluemont, Virginia; one brother David Bruce Smith of Bethesda, MD; and two grandchildren, Leon Smith Liss, and Maddox Smith Liss. Her grace, elegance, discernment, desire for perfection and excellence, and her commitment to making the most of every day and every situation are things that will continue to inspire and motivate all who knew and loved her. Out of respect for the family, there will be a private service just for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Checks may be sent in her honor to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Development Office P.O Box 27106, New York, New York 10078-7106. For Benefit of: Dr. Elizabeth Comen Research Fund.P.O Box 27106, New York, New York 10078-7106. For Benefit of: Dr. Elizabeth Comen Research Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store