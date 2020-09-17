MIDGE duFIEF MORAN
Of Ocean City,MD. Born January 5,1929 in Washington, DC. On September 14, 2020, Midge peacefully passed away. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years Joe Moran. Loving mother of Patricia Coit (and husband, Seth) and the late Maureen Moran; adoring grandmother of Sean (and wife Kristen) and Matt Coit; and wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Ethel and Paul Holmes and brother, John and Sue duFief. Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18 at 1 p.m. at St Mary's Cemetery, Baltimore Road, Rockville, MD. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, MD on Saturday, September 19 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Center for Children and Families www.stanns.org
